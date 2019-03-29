Go all in on this Fat Cat Folding Poker Table w/ cushioned rail for $180 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Fat Cat Folding Texas Hold ’em Poker/Casino Game Table with Cushioned Rail (Up to 10 Players) for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at Walmart and elsewhere, this is the best price we can find and up to $100 off the going rate. Perfect for poker night (or other games), it features a “casino-grade” green felt surface, a water-resistant cushioned rail with ten drink holders and a fold-up design. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of the 100+ Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it’s hard to pass up a solid $100 discount, you can get in the game for less. Save a bunch of cash with a poker table top cover like this Trademark option for $73 shipped. Either way, you’ll be left with more than enough to grab a few new decks of cards.

Fat Cat Folding Texas Hold ’em Poker Table: