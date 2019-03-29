Your pup will rest comfortably in this Orthopedic Dog Bed from $45 (Up to 33% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Friends Forever Small Orthopedic Dog Bed Sofa with Removable Cover for $44.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It goes for $67 at Amazon, where it has never dipped below $57. This is the best price we could find. Available in four colors, this bed can accommodate pups weighing up to 30 pounds. It has a cushioned plush poly-fill bolster for maximum support, especially for dogs who suffer from arthritis or joint discomfort. Over 1,600 Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.7/5 stars. If you have a larger breed, head below for more sizes on sale.

More sizes on sale:

Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed: