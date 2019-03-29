Your pup will rest comfortably in this Orthopedic Dog Bed from $45 (Up to 33% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Friends Forever Small Orthopedic Dog Bed Sofa with Removable Cover for $44.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It goes for $67 at Amazon, where it has never dipped below $57. This is the best price we could find. Available in four colors, this bed can accommodate pups weighing up to 30 pounds. It has a cushioned plush poly-fill bolster for maximum support, especially for dogs who suffer from arthritis or joint discomfort. Over 1,600 Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.7/5 stars. If you have a larger breed, head below for more sizes on sale.
More sizes on sale:
- Large: $75 (Reg. $110)
- XL: $120 (Reg. $170)
- XXL: $170 (Reg. $239)
Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed:
- The cushioned plush poly-fill bolster provides your dog exceptional comfort, even for dogs with joint pain or arthritis
- Water-resistant liner and human-grade mattress foam, this orthopedic bed has been put to the test and is tear resistant
- You can remove the cover anytime with the YKK pure metal zippers and keep your pet’s bed clean
- Fur and Hair resistant & anti-tear cover
- Dimensions: Small 20 x 25 x 2.5″, Large 36 x 28 x 4″, XL 44 x 34 x 4″, XXL 40 x 50 x 4″