Your pup will rest comfortably in this Orthopedic Dog Bed from $45 (Up to 33% off)

- Mar. 29th 2019 9:24 am ET

From $45
Today only, Woot offers the Friends Forever Small Orthopedic Dog Bed Sofa with Removable Cover for $44.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It goes for $67 at Amazon, where it has never dipped below $57. This is the best price we could find. Available in four colors, this bed can accommodate pups weighing up to 30 pounds. It has a cushioned plush poly-fill bolster for maximum support, especially for dogs who suffer from arthritis or joint discomfort. Over 1,600 Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.7/5 stars. If you have a larger breed, head below for more sizes on sale.

More sizes on sale:

Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed:

  • The cushioned plush poly-fill bolster provides your dog exceptional comfort, even for dogs with joint pain or arthritis
  • Water-resistant liner and human-grade mattress foam, this orthopedic bed has been put to the test and is tear resistant
  • You can remove the cover anytime with the YKK pure metal zippers and keep your pet’s bed clean
  • Fur and Hair resistant & anti-tear cover
  • Dimensions: Small 20 x 25 x 2.5″, Large 36 x 28 x 4″, XL 44 x 34 x 4″, XXL 40 x 50 x 4″

 

