Google Home Hub sports a built-in display, Assistant features and more for $85 (Reg. $125+)

CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub in Charcoal for $84.99 shipped when promo code CE15 is applied during checkout after you login to your Rakuten account. That’s good for up to $45 off the regular going rate at retailers like Best Buy and the best price available. Google Home Hub delivers access to all of your favorite Assistant features in a sleek display. Play music from various streaming services, watch YouTube videos and more. We were big fans in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a lower-cost smart home speaker? Go with Amazon’s Echo Dot at $40. You’ll miss out on the built-in display, but it’s still a solid way to introduce voice control to your smart home.

Google Home Hub features: