Happy Piano Day! NI offers 50% off its best virtual piano instruments for Mac from $34.50

Native Instruments is celebrating Piano Day (the 88th day of the year) with up to 50% off some of its best options. For the next 3 days, you can grab some huge deals on NI’s best Kontakt virtual sampler instrument pianos including Una Corda, The Giant, Alicia’s Keys, The Gentleman and many more from $34.50. While you will find some traditional (and great sounding) piano instruments here, there are also some very creative takes on what a piano can sound like. Head below for more details.

Sure, your Logic Pro X or GarageBand setup already has some great sounding pianos, but as we mentioned above there are some very unique options in today’s sale. A couple of standouts and instruments that are permanently part of my personal arsenal include Una Corda for $74.50 (Reg. $149) and The Giant at $49.50 (Reg. $99). UnaCorda is a gorgeous sounding instrument with various options for piano tones like felt tip hammers. Whereas The Giant can takes things to an entirely experimental realm offering up everything from large cinematic piano tones to avant-garde oddities and dramatic effects. Note: you will need Kontakt 6 or the free Kontakt 6 Player to run these instruments in your DAW.

The Giant: