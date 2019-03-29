If you own an HDHomeRun at-home DVR, you likely have heard of (or used) the company’s Premium TV streaming service. Well, over the next 30 days, HDHomeRun will be sunsetting this service. All customers currently subscribed to Premium TV will continue to have access to the service until their month ends, at which time the service will not be renewed. If you’re one of the customers suffering from this sunsetting, here are some of the best alternatives to HDHomeRun’s Premium TV.

HDHomeRun Premium TV streaming service shuts down

While not many streaming services offered what HDHomeRun did with its Premium TV, it’s evident that the company didn’t garner the attention it was hoping to.

Sling

Sling is probably one of the biggest competitors to HDHomeRun. Prices start at just $15 for the service, and you’ll get quite a few channels to enjoy on your favorite media streaming device. Though each service only offers a couple of channels (around 30-40), this is a great alternative to purchasing cable.

Sling offers HD programming on many of its channels, though some are 720p instead of 1080p. Sling works on just about any streaming device you have, from a computer to Apple TV, Chromecast, or even your iPhone and Android devices.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is more of a premium streaming service. With packages starting at $50 per month, it’s quite a bit more than Sling. But, this price increase comes with many added benefits. DirecTV Now offers HBO, which is something that Sling can’t say. There’s also the ability to add SHOWTIME, STARZ, or CINEMAX to your DirecTV Now subscription if that’s what you’d like. If you want a Spanish package, that’s also offered from just $5/mo.

Regardless of what package you choose, DirecTV Now is a great option that offers 40+ channels available to stream right to your favorite Internet-connected device.

Hulu

Hulu isn’t a streaming service many think of when replacing cable. Not only does the company offer past seasons of many shows, but there are now Hulu Originals, movies, and live TV offered through the streaming service. The normal Hulu service is just $5.99/month, but that doesn’t include live TV. Upgrading to live TV will run you $44.99/month but you’ll get 60+ top live and on-demand channels. Plus, there are 50 hours of Cloud DVR so you can record live TV to watch later.

Plus, if you want premium channels like HBO and the like, you can add those onto your Hulu subscription easily.

Netflix

Though not quite the same as the above services, Netflix is always a great alternative. You can easily watch your favorite show’s past seasons or new blockbusters just the same. Prices start at $8.99 per month depending on what features you want to get. Just know there’s no live TV or recording functionality included with Netflix.

Other alternatives

If the above options don’t really tickle your fancy, we’ve got a handy guide to help you cut the cord in other ways. We go through the different streaming boxes, other standalone services, and more for you to make the best decision.