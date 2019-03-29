iTunes TV show deals: Community Complete Series $20, Batman $60, more from $10

- Mar. 29th 2019 8:58 am ET

0

After a number of notable movies deals at iTunes cropped up earlier this week, we’ve spotted a few more offers on the TV show storefront. Our top pick is Community The Complete Series for $19.99. That’s down from the regular $100 price tag and the best offer we’ve seen at iTunes. You’ll find it for at least $50 at competing services. Follow along as Joel McHale, Chevy Chase and others recreate life at a community college. At up to 80% off, this is a great time to add this popular comedy series to your collection. Head below for even more deals.

Other notable TV show deals at iTunes include:

Community The Complete Series:

When fast-talking lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) finds his degree has been revoked, he is forced to go back to school at Greendale Community College. Hoping to score points with a pretty coed, he invents a study group and invites her to join it. Imagine his surprise when she’s not the only one who shows up for help with Spanish from the “board-certified tutor” he proclaims himself to be. Though his command of the language is anything but good, the members continue to meet and end up learning a lot about themselves.

