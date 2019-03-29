This 5-pack of lint rollers includes 475 sheets and is now under $7.50 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon is now offering the Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Combo Pack with 5 rollers (475 sheets total) for $7.45. Opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $2.80 on-page coupon to redeem the lowest price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set is regularly between $11 and $15 or so, but has been as much as $22 over the last several months. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. These rollers will get rid of all that annoying lint, fur, fuzz and hair from your clothes and furniture without having to reach for the vacuum or having to change all together. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

As we mentioned the last time this deal popped up, you can opt for some extra sheets with a 12-pack of refills (672 sheets total) for $26. But considering the bundle above goes for much less and includes 475 sheets, you’re better off grabbing a couple of those instead. Neato’s Botvac D3 robot vacuum at 42% off might help the cause as well.

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Combo Pack: