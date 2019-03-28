Neato’s Botvac D3 Pro touts laser-guided navigation, Alexa control, more at $290 (42% off)

Walmart offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $289.99 shipped. Normally selling for $500, it just recently dropped to $400 at Best Buy. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. Neato Robotics’ D3 Pro comes packed with features that make cleaning even easier for you. With a 60-minute runtime, the D3 Pro also features the company’s LaserSmart navigation system. Plus, it touts Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT control alongside its smartphone companion app. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If superior smart home integration is high on your list, then Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum at $415.50 (Reg. $570) is definitely worth looking into.

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro features:

Clean your home daily without lifting a finger with the Neato Botvac D3 Pro, which easily handles every surface from hardwood to carpeting. A wide cleaning path takes care of larger messes, and a 60-minute run time covers your space. This Neato Botvac D3 Pro comes with a convenient charging base for storage and recharging.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!