Neato’s Botvac D3 Pro touts laser-guided navigation, Alexa control, more at $290 (42% off)

- Mar. 28th 2019 10:59 am ET

Get this deal
$500 $290
0

Walmart offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $289.99 shipped. Normally selling for $500, it just recently dropped to $400 at Best Buy. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. Neato Robotics’ D3 Pro comes packed with features that make cleaning even easier for you. With a 60-minute runtime, the D3 Pro also features the company’s LaserSmart navigation system. Plus, it touts Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT control alongside its smartphone companion app. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If superior smart home integration is high on your list, then Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum at $415.50 (Reg. $570) is definitely worth looking into.

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro features:

Clean your home daily without lifting a finger with the Neato Botvac D3 Pro, which easily handles every surface from hardwood to carpeting. A wide cleaning path takes care of larger messes, and a 60-minute run time covers your space. This Neato Botvac D3 Pro comes with a convenient charging base for storage and recharging.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$500 $290

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Walmart Neato Robotics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go