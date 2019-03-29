Expand your Nintendo Switch’s storage & more w/ this 128GB microSD card for $16 shipped

NeweggFlash offers the Patriot Memory 128GB microSD Card for $16.14 shipped when you use the code BTETWVA26 at checkout. Regularly closer to $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re trying to expand the memory on your Nintendo Switch or needing more storage on your Galaxy smartphone, this is a great option. Plus, with its speeds, this microSD card is capable of capturing 4K video easily. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you just want portable storage, we’ve got the SanDisk 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $10.50 Prime shipped right now. Though this won’t store your phone’s pictures, it’s a great way to hold your documents.
Patriot Memory 128GB microSD Card features:
The Patriot EP A1 is a microSD card that offers the reliability and speed you’ve been looking for. Featuring a V30 classification, it has a read speed of up to 100MB/s and a write speed of up to 80 MB/s and allows for 4K video recording. The EP A1 works seamlessly with your Android phone or tablet, providing larger storage capacity and faster app launch. With the included SD adapter, you’ll be able to use the EP A1 with any device that has a SD card slot, such as cameras and camcorders.