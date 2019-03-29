Expand your Nintendo Switch’s storage & more w/ this 128GB microSD card for $16 shipped

NeweggFlash offers the Patriot Memory 128GB microSD Card for $16.14 shipped when you use the code BTETWVA26 at checkout. Regularly closer to $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re trying to expand the memory on your Nintendo Switch or needing more storage on your Galaxy smartphone, this is a great option. Plus, with its speeds, this microSD card is capable of capturing 4K video easily. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you just want portable storage, we’ve got the SanDisk 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $10.50 Prime shipped right now. Though this won’t store your phone’s pictures, it’s a great way to hold your documents.

