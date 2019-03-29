Add this slim SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB Flash Drive to your arsenal for $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $10.49 Prime shipped. Also at Newegg. As a comparison, it currently sells for $20 at Office Depot and $28 via Best Buy. Today’s deal is within $0.10 of the Amazon all-time low. This ultra-compact USB flash drive sits nearly flush with your Mac or PC, delivering extra storage without bulging visuals. You can count on transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, which is ideal for transferring documents and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s deal is a very competitive price for a 64GB flash drive in comparison to what else is on the market. If you prefer a collapsible design, this best-seller is comparatively priced but you’ll have to drop down to USB 2.0 speeds.

SanDisk Ultra Fit features: