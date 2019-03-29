Add this slim SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB Flash Drive to your arsenal for $10.50 Prime shipped

- Mar. 29th 2019 11:46 am ET

$10.50
0

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $10.49 Prime shipped. Also at Newegg. As a comparison, it currently sells for $20 at Office Depot and $28 via Best Buy. Today’s deal is within $0.10 of the Amazon all-time low. This ultra-compact USB flash drive sits nearly flush with your Mac or PC, delivering extra storage without bulging visuals. You can count on transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, which is ideal for transferring documents and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s deal is a very competitive price for a 64GB flash drive in comparison to what else is on the market. If you prefer a collapsible design, this best-seller is comparatively priced but you’ll have to drop down to USB 2.0 speeds.

SanDisk Ultra Fit features:

  • A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more
  • Simple, fast way to add up to 256GB of storage to your device
  • Read speeds up to 150MB/s1
  • Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives1
  • Move a full-length movie to the drive in less than 30 seconds
$10.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

SanDisk

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp