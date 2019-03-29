Connect your hard drives w/ this best-selling $5 Sabrent SATA to USB adapter

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 to SSD SATA Hard Drive Adapter for $4.94 Prime shipped when promo code 45BKAWV9 is applied during checkout. That brings the price down by nearly 40% and is a match of our previous mention. If you have spare hard drives laying around, then this cable is a must-have for your arsenal. With 2.5-inch SATA I/II/III connectivity, it easily attaches to various hard drives and SSDs. Perfect for transferring files back and forth. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 2,100 Amazon reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Sabrent USB to SATA Adapter features: