Connect your hard drives w/ this best-selling $5 Sabrent SATA to USB adapter

- Mar. 29th 2019 9:34 am ET

0

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 to SSD SATA Hard Drive Adapter for $4.94 Prime shipped when promo code 45BKAWV9 is applied during checkout. That brings the price down by nearly 40% and is a match of our previous mention. If you have spare hard drives laying around, then this cable is a must-have for your arsenal. With 2.5-inch SATA I/II/III connectivity, it easily attaches to various hard drives and SSDs. Perfect for transferring files back and forth. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 2,100 Amazon reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Sabrent USB to SATA Adapter features:

  • Connect a 2.5″ SATA I/II/III hard drive or SSD to your computer with UASP Support
  • Speeds up to 5Gbps with 3.0
  • Hot-swappable, plug and play, no drivers needed.
  • LED light indicates Power and Activity status.
  • Reverse compatible with USB 2.0 & USB 3.0

