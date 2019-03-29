SimpliSafe’s all-in-one security system bundle sees 1-day drop to $270 (Reg. $350)

- Mar. 29th 2019 8:03 am ET

$270
0

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System for $269.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down from the usual $350 price tag and $30 less than the previous deal price. Those looking to build out a home security system will want to check out this SimpliSafe bundle. It features the base station, one key fob, two motion sensors, six entry sensors and a keypad. Ideal for dabbling in home security without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go with a full-on security system, consider giving the Wyze Cam a chance. At around $25, it’s an affordable and easy way to outfit your home with cameras. Best of all, it includes 14 days of cloud recording which is arguably the best perk of the product.

SimpliSafe Shield features:

Keep an eye on what matters most with this wireless SimpliSafe security system. It provides full-time professional monitoring of your home’s surroundings, and it detects intruders with advanced sensors to keep your family safe. This SimpliSafe security system continues working for 24 hours when the power fails for added protection.

$270

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
SimpliSafe

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp