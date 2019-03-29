SimpliSafe’s all-in-one security system bundle sees 1-day drop to $270 (Reg. $350)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System for $269.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down from the usual $350 price tag and $30 less than the previous deal price. Those looking to build out a home security system will want to check out this SimpliSafe bundle. It features the base station, one key fob, two motion sensors, six entry sensors and a keypad. Ideal for dabbling in home security without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go with a full-on security system, consider giving the Wyze Cam a chance. At around $25, it’s an affordable and easy way to outfit your home with cameras. Best of all, it includes 14 days of cloud recording which is arguably the best perk of the product.

SimpliSafe Shield features: