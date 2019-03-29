Zero Grid’s Stick-On Smartphone Card Holder/Wallet is under $9 Prime shipped (30% off)

Zero Grid (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Phone Credit Card Holder Stick-On Wallet Case for $8.71. Simply clip the on-page $1 off coupon and apply code HHQJNHB8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or so, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Only one of the colors has dropped lower than this in the last year or so on Amazon. Along with RFID blocking, this stick-on wallet “holds multiple items super tight and snug” (maximum of about 8 cards) with a “2.5mm profile.” A simple peel and stick feature fixes it to your device. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers.

Zero Grid Phone Stick-On Wallet Case: