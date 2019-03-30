Belkin’s 1-day Amazon Gold Box offers smart plugs, mesh Wi-Fi systems, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Belkin, Linksys, and Wemo connected living solutions at up to 50% off from $15 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $19.99. Regularly around $25, this is within $1 of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, meaning you can use any of your favorite voice services to control household electronics. Whether it’s turning on the coffee maker or making sure your curling iron isn’t left on when you leave the house, this smart plug can do it all. Rated 3.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.
Other top picks:
- Belkin MIXIT DuraTek MFi Lightning Cable: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Belkin QODE Ultimate Pro Keyboard Case: $70 (Reg. $150)
- Linksys 16-Port Gigabit Switch: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Belkin Valet Dock for Apple Watch/iPhone: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 1-pack: $125 (Reg. $200)
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack: $340 (Reg. $480)
WeMo Mini Smart Plug features:
- Plug in a WeMo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home Kit
- WeMo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet
- Never come home to a dark house
- Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive
- Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically
- “Away Mode” will turn your lights on and off randomly to make it look like you’re home even when you’re not
- Voice control with Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit