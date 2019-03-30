Add CarPlay & Android Auto to your ride w/ Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Receiver at $299, more

NeweggFlash has a variety of CarPlay receivers on sale with prices slashed up to 25%. Our top pick is the Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver (DDX6905S) for $299 shipped when coupon code NEFPBK36 has been applied during checkout. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. When aftermarket CarPlay receivers initially began rolling out I was reluctant to buy one as I really don’t like being stuck in a specific ecosystem. With Android Auto support, this receiver allows you to switch between Android and iOS whenever you wish without needing to alter your car setup. Additionally, this head unit has a built-in DVD player, allowing you to keep passengers entertained during road trips. Ratings are still rolling in, but they’re looking great so far and Kenwood is reputable. Head below to find more CarPlay receivers on sale.

Run a permanent Lightning cable in your in your vehicle to ensure you’re always ready for a CarPlay experience. This $13 Monoprice Lightning Cable is flat and offers a sleek dark gray appearance that will fit in nicely with most vehicle interiors. As you’d expect, Monoprice’s cable is MFi-certified, providing peace of mind that it is fully compatible with your iPhone.

More Kenwood CarPlay receivers on sale:

Kenwood 6.8-inch Receiver features: