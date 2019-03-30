Enjoy audio outdoors w/ a Sonos & Sonance waterproof speaker bundle: $650 ($1,200 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle for $649.98 shipped. Normally, this bundle retails for a bloated $1,200, though we’ve seen it as low as $500 with Black Friday discounts. For comparison, the Sonos Connect:AMP sells for $500 by itself, making the outdoor speakers just $150 for the pair in this bundle. Don’t forget about the extra remote you’re getting to help you control the tunes without using your phone. This is the perfect start to a Sonos home or expansion of an existing one. If you have any outdoor parties planned for this spring or summer, picking up a kit like this is a great option. These outdoor speakers are engineered to withstand humidity, water, salt spray, heat, UV rays, and freezing temperatures, making them the perfect option for any outdoor space. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly weatherproof listening experience, the OontZ Angle 3 IPX5 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $21 is a great alternative. It hooks up to any phone over Bluetooth and the built-in battery makes it an awesome portable solution.

Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker Bundle features: