The highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $21 (Reg. up to $35)

- Mar. 29th 2019 8:20 am ET

Get this deal
15% off $21
0

Cambridge Soundworks (100% positive feedback from over 11,000 ratings) via Amazon is offering the OontZ Angle 3 IPX5 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $20.99. Simply clip the on-page $4 coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally up to $35, which is what it currently fetches in most other colors, this speaker regularly sells for $25 these days. Today’s deal is more than 15% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Features include Bluetooth 4.2 with 100 foot range, 14 hours of battery life, IPX5 waterproof rating, auxiliary input and a built-in mic. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can get a little bit more power and a better waterproof rating from the Oontz Ultra, but it will run an additional $15 or so. We also have deals on JBL’s top-rated Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker at $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150) and the Beats Pill+ at $94 (Reg. $115).

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker:

The new OontZ Angle 3 Enhanced Stereo Edition delivers greater clarity stereo sound with clear mids and highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator enhance the sound quality of the music and vocals

Get this deal
15% off $21

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

OontZ

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard