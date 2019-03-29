The highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $21 (Reg. up to $35)

Cambridge Soundworks (100% positive feedback from over 11,000 ratings) via Amazon is offering the OontZ Angle 3 IPX5 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $20.99. Simply clip the on-page $4 coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally up to $35, which is what it currently fetches in most other colors, this speaker regularly sells for $25 these days. Today’s deal is more than 15% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Features include Bluetooth 4.2 with 100 foot range, 14 hours of battery life, IPX5 waterproof rating, auxiliary input and a built-in mic. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can get a little bit more power and a better waterproof rating from the Oontz Ultra, but it will run an additional $15 or so. We also have deals on JBL’s top-rated Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker at $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150) and the Beats Pill+ at $94 (Reg. $115).

