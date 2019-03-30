This highly-rated Victorinox Swiss Army Knife is down to $32.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45+)

- Mar. 30th 2019 10:30 am ET

$32.50
Amazon offers the Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution Multitool for $32.44 shipped. Regularly over $45, this is a match for its all-time low there and is the best available. This multi-tool features cork openers, knives, scissors, screwdrivers, and more. Regardless of what project you’re working on, this multi-tool is a great option for the job. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need a pocket knife, this Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops model for $11.50 Prime shipped is a great alternative. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and makes for a fantastic pocket knife in any situation.

Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution Multitool features:

  • This evolved yet iconic multi-tool brings you everything you need for everyday adventures
  • Features (21) functions including 2.5″ locking blade, universal wrench, and wood saw
  • Swiss Made stainless steel construction encased in our polished red ABS scales provides sleek durability
  • Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space
  • Made in Switzerland; Victorinox provides a lifetime guarantee against defects in material and workmanship
