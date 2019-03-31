Amazon’s Mr. Beams Gold Box illuminates your yard, walkway and more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off popular Mr. Beams lighting products from $12. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the a two-pack of Mr. Beams 400 Lumen Weatherproof Lights with Motion Sensors for $27.89. That’s down from the regular $40+ price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Illuminate your outdoor space, walkway or garage with these nifty and easy to install Mr. Beams lights. This model offers 400-sq. feet of coverage, which should be enough for most. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 3,400 Amazon reviewers. Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals.
Mr. Beams 400 Lumen Outdoor Lights feature:
- Ultra bright LED’s with minimum power consumption, 400 lumens. One of the brightest wireless spotlights on the market including solar. MB392 is two (2) units of the new 400-lumen MB390 spotlight
- Motion sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it
- Perfect outdoor Lighting in any climate. This dual LED spotlight features a weatherproof design for durability and reliable function