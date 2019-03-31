Amazon has deals on SanDisk, Synology, and Samsung storage in its World Backup Day sale

- Mar. 31st 2019 9:03 am ET

0

It’s World Backup Day and Amazon is celebrating with a huge 1-day Gold Box filled with deals on SanDisk storage, Synology NAS systems and more. There’s plenty of deals to choose from with the usual Prime shipping requirements in place. Our top pick is the Synology 2-bay DS218j NAS for $130. You’ll also find this offer at B&H today. That’s down from the usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to dive into NAS storage, World Backup Day is a great place to start. This model sports a 2-bay design with up to 113MB/s read speeds. Perfect for starting Time Machine backups or PLEX media servers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals in today’s Gold Box include:

Synology DS218j features:

  • A versatile entry-level 2-bay NAS for home and personal cloud storage
  • Over 113 MB/s reading, 112 MB/s writing
  • Dual-core CPU with hardware encryption engine. Operating Temperature: 5°C to 40°C (40°F to 104°F)
  • Everywhere access with iOS/Android/Windows ready mobile apps
  • An integrated media server supporting multimedia streaming
  • Compatible drive – 3.5″ SATA HDD; 2.5″ SATA HDD (with optional 2.5″ Disk Holder) ; 2.5″ SATA SSD (with optional 2.5″ Disk Holder)
