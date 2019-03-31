Monitor your home or office w/ Arlo’s 4-camera Security Bundle for $250 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the 4-camera Arlo Smart Indoor and Outdoor Security Camera bundle for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it typically sells for well over $300 and today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. Jump into the world of smart home security with a four-pack of popular Arlo cameras. You can count on 720p feeds, a weatherproof build and more. Best of all, free cloud storage is included with purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Arlo Security Cameras feature: