Monitor your home or office w/ Arlo’s 4-camera Security Bundle for $250 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the 4-camera Arlo Smart Indoor and Outdoor Security Camera bundle for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it typically sells for well over $300 and today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. Jump into the world of smart home security with a four-pack of popular Arlo cameras. You can count on 720p feeds, a weatherproof build and more. Best of all, free cloud storage is included with purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Arlo Security Cameras feature:
- Patented 100% Wire-Free design for easy placement anywhere
- Night vision cameras work even in the dark
- Motion activated cameras w/ Email or App notifications- Records and alerts only when motion is detected with 7 days of free rolling cloud storage
- Indoor/outdoor weather-resistant cameras. Battery life: 4 to 6 months, battery – lithium
- This is the standard Arlo camera, and the Arlo Pro is a separate product
- Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV/Google Assistant – View your live video with a simple voice command. Works with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more