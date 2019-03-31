Monitor your home or office w/ Arlo’s 4-camera Security Bundle for $250 (Reg. $300+)

- Mar. 31st 2019 9:46 am ET

$250
0

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the 4-camera Arlo Smart Indoor and Outdoor Security Camera bundle for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it typically sells for well over $300 and today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. Jump into the world of smart home security with a four-pack of popular Arlo cameras. You can count on 720p feeds, a weatherproof build and more. Best of all, free cloud storage is included with purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Arlo Security Cameras feature:

  • Patented 100% Wire-Free design for easy placement anywhere
  • Night vision cameras work even in the dark
  • Motion activated cameras w/ Email or App notifications- Records and alerts only when motion is detected with 7 days of free rolling cloud storage
  • Indoor/outdoor weather-resistant cameras. Battery life: 4 to 6 months, battery – lithium
  • This is the standard Arlo camera, and the Arlo Pro is a separate product
  • Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV/Google Assistant – View your live video with a simple voice command. Works with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more
$250

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Arlo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp