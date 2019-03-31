Nest Protect gets bundled with Google Home Mini at various retailers for $119 ($158 value)

B&H is currently offering Nest Protect with a bundled Google Home Mini of your choice for $119 shipped. Also at Best Buy and BuyDig. As a comparison, there’s a total value of $158 here as the Nest Protect usually goes for $119 alone and the smart speaker is typically listed at $39. Nest Protect delivers intelligent smoke and carbon monoxide detection, sending alerts to your iPhone or Android device. Google Home Mini delivers access to the world of Google Assistant, which is perfect for building out your smart home. Both products are rated 4+ stars at Best Buy.
Nest Protect features:
- Smart Smoke and CO Detection
- Receive Alerts on Smart Devices
- Wired Installation with Battery Backup
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth LE Connectivity
- Built-In Speaker and Horn
Google Home Mini features:
- Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
- Multi-User Capability
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Wireless Audio Streaming via Wi-Fi