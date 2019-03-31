Nest Protect gets bundled with Google Home Mini at various retailers for $119 ($158 value)

B&H is currently offering Nest Protect with a bundled Google Home Mini of your choice for $119 shipped. Also at Best Buy and BuyDig. As a comparison, there’s a total value of $158 here as the Nest Protect usually goes for $119 alone and the smart speaker is typically listed at $39. Nest Protect delivers intelligent smoke and carbon monoxide detection, sending alerts to your iPhone or Android device. Google Home Mini delivers access to the world of Google Assistant, which is perfect for building out your smart home. Both products are rated 4+ stars at Best Buy.

Nest Protect features:

Smart Smoke and CO Detection

Receive Alerts on Smart Devices

Wired Installation with Battery Backup

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth LE Connectivity

Built-In Speaker and Horn

Google Home Mini features: