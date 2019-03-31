Home Depot delivers Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ 4-tool Combo Kit for $158.50 (Reg. $250)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4-Tool Combo Kit with two batteries for $158.47 shipped. That’s down from the original $299 price tag and $250 regular going rate. We previous saw it for around $180. You’ll find everything you need here for DIY projectors, including a drill and impact driver, grinder and flashlight. Two batteries plus a wall charger round out the list off notable inclusions. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Combo Kit features: