Home Depot delivers Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ 4-tool Combo Kit for $158.50 (Reg. $250)

- Mar. 31st 2019 10:03 am ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4-Tool Combo Kit with two batteries for $158.47 shipped. That’s down from the original $299 price tag and $250 regular going rate. We previous saw it for around $180. You’ll find everything you need here for DIY projectors, including a drill and impact driver, grinder and flashlight. Two batteries plus a wall charger round out the list off notable inclusions. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Grinder, Impact Driver, LED Light, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger. Equipped with everything you need to get the job done, the 4-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless Combo Kit provides superior control and performance. It includes a drill/driver, grinder, impact driver, LED light, two 1.5 Ah batteries, and a charger. Bit changes are a breeze with the innovative brushless drill/driver, while the impact driver delivers up to 2,000 in./lbs. of torque for demanding applications. The included compact batteries mean you will never run out of power. All of these tools work with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ batteries, which support more than 125+ superb RYOBI tools. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver, impact driver, angle grinder, LED light, two 1.5 Ah batteries, a charger, and an operator’s manual.

