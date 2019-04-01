Amazon and Microsoft have popular HD or 4K films on sale from $5

Amazon and The Microsoft store are each running movie sale today with deals from $5. You can add each of these films to your library permanently and save at least 50% off the regular going rate at competing services. Head below for our top picks.
$5 HD films at Amazon:
- The Book of Eli
- Conan the Barbarian (1982)
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Green Mile
- The Fugitive (1993)
- Seven (1995)
- P.S. I Love You (2007)
- Highlander: The Movie
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Friday
- The Witches (1990)
- The Witch
- 300
- Wizards
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- The Danish Girl
Deals at The Microsoft Store:
- Sherlock Holmes 4K: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Step Brothers 4K: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Entourage 4K: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Hangover 4K: $10 each (Reg. $15)
- The Nice Guys 4K: $10 (Reg. $15)
- War Dogs 4K: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…