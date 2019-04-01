A new report from CNBC details wide-ranging price cuts at Whole Foods starting on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shoppers are expected to save an additional 20% off a number of products, with a heavy focus on “produce, like greens, tomatoes and tropical fruits.” After being acquired by Amazon last year, Whole Foods has been looking to reshape its image from a high-end grocer to a more affordable brand. Additional details can be found below.

Details are of course still emerging at this point, but it appears that sweeping changes are on the way for hundreds of Whole Foods items. Today’s news of 20% price reductions will hit the scene in addition to last year’s announcement that Prime members will save an additional 10% off sale items.

Ever since Amazon purchased Whole Foods, the online powerhouse has been looking to rebrand the grocery store as a retail location for all. Will Wednesday’s price reductions help move Whole Foods away from its “Whole Paycheck” moniker that has plagued it with some groups for years.

In a statement to CNBC, CEO Join Mackey explained further:

“Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high quality standards that we’ve championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments.”

Source: CNBC