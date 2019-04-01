AmazonBasics’ Retro Bluetooth Speaker falls to lowest price yet at $97 shipped (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Retro Bluetooth Speaker for $97.15 shipped. Normally selling or $129, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. If the juxtaposition of vintage design and 21st century technology is right up your alley, then this AmazonBasics will be a must for your music-listening needs. It features a wooden housing with polished gold-tone metal accents alongside 40W of power for “booming sound” as well as a USB charging port. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking to rock out with a vintage Bluetooth speaker while on-the-go, then consider Marshall’s Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $145. You’ll also get a free Echo Input with your purchase, further sweetening the pot if portable audio is a must.

AmazonBasics Retro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy modern technology wrapped up in nostalgic charm with this AmazonBasics Vintage Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker provides sleek retro style—reminiscent of the days when families would gather around the radio after dinner to listen to the news and old-timey tunes. Beautifully housed in wood with polished gold-tone metal accents, the speaker makes a notable addition to any living room, family room, or kitchen.

