Outfit your desk with a new CORSAIR gaming mouse pad for $5 Prime shipped, more from $15

Amazon offers the CORSAIR High-Performance Gaming Mouse Pad for $4.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it on sale for the same price at Newegg. Normally selling for $10, that scores you a 50% discount and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. CORSAIR’s mouse pad was design with gamers in mind and features a textile-weave surface that’s said to offer pixel-precise targeting and low-friction tracking. If your current mousepad has seen better days, today’s deal is an affordable way to step up your battlestation. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.
We also spotted the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate and is new Amazon all-time low. Compared to the CORSAIR option from above, this mousepad offers a larger gaming surface. You’ll also find SteelSeries branding in place of CORSAIR’s. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 9,700 customers.
CORSAIR Gaming Mouse Pad features:
- Never-fray stitched edges for durability
- Micro-woven surface for maximum control
- Optimized for both Optical and laser sensors
- Durable and washable for easy cleaning
