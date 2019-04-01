DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service

- Apr. 1st 2019 7:18 am ET

0

DirecTV Now is offering a FREE Apple TV 4K when you prepay for 4-months of service. Plans start at $50 per month and Apple TV 4K 32GB typically goes for $179. That means you’ll get $379 worth of value here for $200. It’s been some time since we’ve seen this popular promotion and Apple TV discounts seem to come around less often than ever before. DirecTV Now offers a wide range of sports, news, movies and more for cord cutters. Apple TV 4K is arguably the best streaming box out there, with built-in Siri functionality and an ever-expanding set of features. Note: This offer is for new subscribers only. Additional terms and conditions below.

Terms and Conditions:

4K Apple TV (32 GB): Ends 4/30/2019. New sub’s only. Must prepay first four months of service at full price. Requires minimum $50/mo. subscription before taxes. Device and prepayment are nonrefundable. New subscribers only. Online orders will be shipped via FedEx ground to address provided. Allow 1-2 weeks for delivery. Offer limited to 1 per DIRECTV NOW account; 2 per shipping address. Not combinable with select offers. 4k HD not avail. w/DIRECTV NOW.

