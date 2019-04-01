Today only, the first generation Echo Show gets a discount to $100 (Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers the first generation Echo Show in both colors for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. All other shoppers will see a $6 fee applied for delivery. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 and this is a match of our previous mention. Today’s deal also tops the previous Amazon all-time low by $30. The first generation Echo Show has a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. That’s on top of all the usual smart home features you’d expect to find. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save even further and go with Amazon’s Echo Dot. You’ll miss out on the integrated touchscreen but there’s still all of the usual Alexa features we love. It’s also available in three different stylings to fit your decor.

Echo Show features: