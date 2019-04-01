Today only, score Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $180 Prime shipped ($90 off)

Today only, Woot offers the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate at Amazon, and matches our previous mention for the second best offer we’ve seen. The RoboVac 30 brings a 100-minute cleaning time, a 1500pa suction system and more. Also included in today’s deal is over 13-feet of boundary strips, to help keep the robotic vacuum from straying too far from a designated cleaning area. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 725 customers.

If you’re looking to bring smartphone and Alexa control into the mix, Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S gets the job done at $224.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips to focus your cleaning, and the slim (2.85”) vacuum uses 1500Pa* to clean only the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

