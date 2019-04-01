Save 48% on GE’s Ultra Pro Stealth OTA HDTV Antenna at $41.50 shipped (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the GE Ultra Pro Stealth 60-Mile Range OTA HDTV Antenna for $41.58 shipped. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a 48% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. GE’s OTA Antenna is capable of bringing a wide range of content your home theater, including both 1080p and 4K news, sports and other shows. Bringing an antenna into your cord-cutting setup is a must, and GE’s option is as capable as any other model with a whether-resistant, outdoor design. Over 400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you.

If you don’t need to pull in 60 miles of content, AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna trades the outdoor design for a 35-mile range at $20 Prime shipped.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

GE Ultra Pro Stealth OTA HDTV Antenna features:

Broad spectrum – This Yagi antenna has superior reception for both VHF and UHF stations, receiving uncompressed 1080p signals from 60+ Mile range and 4K TV antenna ready

Free local TV – get free local channels such as CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, PBS, Univision, CW and much more in full HD 1080p with this TV antenna

Pure amp technology – Filters noise such as cellular and FM signals while amplifying broadcast signals for clear, pure reception, resulting in clearer pictures, low noise and access to more TV signals

Durability – the rugged, weather-resistant construction allows the antenna to withstand tough outdoor conditions and easily mounts in the attic while staying out of sight