Cook it all w/ Hamilton Beach’s 200-Sq. In. ceramic griddle for $23 Prime shipped

- Apr. 1st 2019 6:36 pm ET

$23
0

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach 200-Sq. Inch Durathon Ceramic Griddle (38518R) for $22.95 Prime shipped. Matched at Target. Originally up to $40, and still fetching as much direct, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to make pancakes or sausage, this griddle has room for it all. With a 200-square foot cooking surface, there’s plenty of space to feed the entire family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re making pancakes, don’t forget a Norpro Grip-EZ Flexible Pancake Spatula for $8 Prime shipped. It has a larger surface area than a normal spatula making sure you get the perfect flip.

Hamilton Beach Durathon Ceramic Griddle features:

  • 200 SQUARE INCH COOKING SURFACE: Plenty of room for all your breakfast favorites and beyond.
  • DURATHON CERAMIC NONSTICK COATING: Cooking surface is four times more durable than traditional nonstick, is PTFE and PFOA free and won’t crack or peel.
  • ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: The dial can be set to temperatures between 200-400ºF.
  • EASY TO CLEAN: Cooktop is fully immiscible with cord removed and grease tray is removable and dishwasher safe.
  • COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Remain cool to the touch throughout the cooking cycle. Refer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for Manual
$23

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Target Hamilton Beach

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide