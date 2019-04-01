Cook it all w/ Hamilton Beach’s 200-Sq. In. ceramic griddle for $23 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach 200-Sq. Inch Durathon Ceramic Griddle (38518R) for $22.95 Prime shipped. Matched at Target. Originally up to $40, and still fetching as much direct, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to make pancakes or sausage, this griddle has room for it all. With a 200-square foot cooking surface, there’s plenty of space to feed the entire family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Hamilton Beach Durathon Ceramic Griddle features:
- 200 SQUARE INCH COOKING SURFACE: Plenty of room for all your breakfast favorites and beyond.
- DURATHON CERAMIC NONSTICK COATING: Cooking surface is four times more durable than traditional nonstick, is PTFE and PFOA free and won’t crack or peel.
- ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: The dial can be set to temperatures between 200-400ºF.
- EASY TO CLEAN: Cooktop is fully immiscible with cord removed and grease tray is removable and dishwasher safe.
- COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Remain cool to the touch throughout the cooking cycle. Refer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for Manual