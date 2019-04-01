Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee Tool Sale is packed with deals from $50

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 45% off select Milwaukee Power Tools and Accessories. The deals start at $50 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 5-tool Combo Kit with two batteries for $299. As a comparison, this bundle has a total value of $518 but typically sells for around $400. Today’s deal is $26 less than our previous mention as well. Pick up Milwaukee’s 5-tool bundle and bring home two drills, a reciprocating saw, two batteries and a charger. It’s basically everything you’ll need for DIY projects this spring and summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals or check out the entire sale right here.
Another standout deal for us is the 120-piece impact drill and driver kit for $49.97. As a comparison, it usually sells for $70 or more. This is a great bundle to pick up as a means for completing your new DIY setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit includes:
Designed to get the job done, each M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit includes M18 1/2 in. Hammer Drill / Driver (2607-20), M18 HACKZALL 1-Handed Recip Saw(2625-20), M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), M18 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (2630-20), and M18 Work Light (2735-20). Designed for balance and portability.