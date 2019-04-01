Amazon slashes 35% off Panasonic’s Water Flosser, bringing it within $1 of an all-time low: $64

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Dental Water Flosser (EW1611W) for $63.96 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we’ve tracked. With 10 settings, this oral irrigator provides a slew of pressure settings, ensuring that you’ll find one that is perfect for you. Using a water flosser is an excellent way to clear food from tough to brush places, leaving you with a much healthier mouth. The water hose is retractable, yielding a clean look that’s easy to maintain after each use. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

If you’re eyeing a water flosser, it’s probably not a bad idea to restock your toothbrush supply as well. This 5-pack of Dental Expert Toothbrushes is $8 and offers a sleek black and white look that differs from most of the competition. These toothbrushes have soft bristles that are both effective and comfortable.

Panasonic Dental Water Flosser (EW1611W) features: