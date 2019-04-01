This highly-rated screen cleaning kit will have your iPhone looking its best at $16 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mom’s Chosen Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 5,900+) via Amazon offers its Screen Cleaner Kit for $15.95 Prime shipped. Normally selling for closer to $20, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly a year. This screen cleaning kit includes an extra-large microfiber cloth and pairs with spray that will have your smartphone, tablet and other devices looking their best. The odorless spray contains no alcohol, ammonia, or harmful phosphates, making it a safe option was well. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you can score a two-pack of microfiber cloths for just $6 if you’re looking to skip the cleaning spray. With over 11,500 customers having left a review, they carry a 4.8/5 star rating.

Screen Cleaner Kit features: