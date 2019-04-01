Sphero’s iPhone-friendly Mini Robot Ball has rolled down to $40 at Amazon (20% off)

- Apr. 1st 2019 3:53 pm ET

$40
Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini: The App-Controlled Robot Ball for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Using the Sphero Play app, owners will be able to control Mini in a variety of ways including joystick, tilt, slingshot, and more. Not only is this robot ball a toy, it can also be educational. Simply download the Sphero Edu app and players will be able to try their hand at coding JavaScript. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your new tech protected with this $8 carrying case. It’s made to hold the Sphero Mini, accessories, USB cable, and more. Multiple colors are available, but you’ll need to fork over a bit extra for blue or black.

Sphero Mini Robot Ball features:

  • Sphero Mini can be used with the app as a video game controller. Play 3 games with more updates on the way.
  • Download the Sphero Edu app and program your Sphero Mini bot using JavaScript.
  • Colorful, interchangeable shells allow you to switch one out to suit your mood.
