This 150Wh portable power station will keep your tech charged on camping trips: $84.50 (Reg. $125)

Suaoki (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $84.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code J2Z9JOE8 at checkout. Regularly $126, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you are planning on going camping this spring or summer, make sure you can power your devices with this 150Wh portable battery. It has two AC outlets and four USB ports to power any device you need. Plus, you can pair it with a solar panel to recharge it while you’re off the grid. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you need more power, Suaoki’s 222Wh power station is still at $139 shipped. This would be great for the international traveler as it has a universal plug on it plus more power to keep your devices going longer.

Suaoki Portable Power Station features:

AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

On-the-Go Power Source: 150Wh (3.7V 40500mAh/11.1V 13500mAh) powerful charging station for camping or emergency backup; probably the most compact power station with a size.