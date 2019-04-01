Travelpro’s Carry-on Spinner Luggage is perfect for spring vacations at $199 (Reg. up to $255)

- Apr. 1st 2019 4:10 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Travelpro Luggage Platinum Elite 21-inch Carry-on Expandable Spinner with a USB Port for $198.99 shipped in several color options. Regularly up to $255, that’s the $1 off the rate we saw last month. This suitcase features an expandable design to fit all of your essentials and keeps your device charged throughout your travels with its built-in USB. It also has two exterior zippered pockets for your MacBook or other necessities. Rated 4.5/5 stars with reviews still coming in, however, Travelpro is highly rated overall.

Travelpro Luggage Carry-On features:

  • Expandable carry-on spinner suitcase with external USB port and dedicated powerbank pocket meets faa regulations for carry-on and checked baggage. Powerbank not included.
  • Precision glide system includes contour grip, 4-stop adjustable PowerScope handle and magnatrac spinner wheels for precise control and effortless roll.
  • Drop in, fold-out suiter packs clothes wrinkle-free. Interior tie down system includes built-in accessory pockets and TSA-compliant, removable quart-sized wet pocket for toiletries. Leather top and side carry handles plus bottom cup provide carrying options.

