Save 20% sitewide at Twelve South: Rare deals on Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories

Twelve South rarely offers sitewide discounts, but today you can save 20% off anything the brand offers by applying promo code TRICKSTER at checkout. Shipping does vary by location. This is a great chance to score rare savings on Twelve South gear. Our top pick is the Twelve South ParcSlope for iPad Pro and MacBooks. It’s currently down to $39.99 from its usual $50 price tag at Amazon, where it has not fallen below today’s deal price in over a year. This is an easy way to give your iPad Pro or MacBook a boost while still maintaining Apple design cues. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Twelve South deals below.

Other notable Twelve South deals include:

Twelve South ParcSlope: