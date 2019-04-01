Save 20% sitewide at Twelve South: Rare deals on Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories

- Apr. 1st 2019 3:20 pm ET

Twelve South rarely offers sitewide discounts, but today you can save 20% off anything the brand offers by applying promo code TRICKSTER at checkout. Shipping does vary by location. This is a great chance to score rare savings on Twelve South gear. Our top pick is the Twelve South ParcSlope for iPad Pro and MacBooks. It’s currently down to $39.99 from its usual $50 price tag at Amazon, where it has not fallen below today’s deal price in over a year. This is an easy way to give your iPad Pro or MacBook a boost while still maintaining Apple design cues. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Twelve South deals below.

Other notable Twelve South deals include:

Twelve South ParcSlope:

ParcSlope is a new kind of hybrid stand that elevates your MacBook screen higher while keeping your keyboard & Touch Bar tilted on the desk for more comfortable typing. ParcSlope also greatly increases airflow around your MacBook and adds helpful desktop cable (or dongle) management in back.

