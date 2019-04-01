VUDU’s April Fools Day Sale offers new & old titles: Tag, Spaceballs, Napoleon Dynamite, more

VUDU is currently running an April Fools Day sale with quite a few titles at a discount. Our top pick is Tag in 4K UHD for $9.99. Regularly $13, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and is the best available. This epic adventure follows five friends in a never-ending game of tag that spans many years and throughout all stages of life. Plus, you’ll get the 4K copy of this movie to enjoy it at the highest quality possible. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

Don’t forget to link up Movies Anywhere so the included digital copies of these movies are available on your favorite streaming services. Also, be sure to swing by our Blu-ray roundup with great deals on physical movies.

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry “You’re It!” This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready. Based on a true story, “Tag” shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing.