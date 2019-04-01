Blu-rays from $5: Jurassic Park Collection, Captain America: The Winter Soldier & Civil War 4K, more

Amazon offers the Jurassic Park Collection on Blu-ray for $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly over $35, this is within a few bucks of its all-time low and is the best available. This collection includes the original Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. It’s the perfect thing to buy the dinosaur lover in your life who doesn’t have the entire collection yet. Just know that this doesn’t have the latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so that’ll be a separate purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Blu-ray deals.

Don’t forget to link up Movies Anywhere so the included digital copies of these movies are available on your favorite streaming services. And if you’d rather just have the digital copies, be sure to check out VUDU’s $20 mix-and-match sale that features some of the Jurassic titles as well.

And for those who want higher-quality 4K content, Amazon and The Microsoft store are each running movie sale today with deals from $5.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Jurassic Park Collection: