Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch drops to new low at $100 shipped (Save $80), more

- Apr. 1st 2019 11:48 am ET

Amazon offers the Withings Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch 40mm in Silver for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $64 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Living up to its name as a hybrid smartwatch, this version of the Steel HR features up to 25 days of battery life in a 40mm design. It also touts 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as GPS and sleep tracking and more. Note: shipping is delayed a week or so, but you can still lock in the discounted price right now. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 315 shoppers. Head below for more.

Other Withings Nokia Smartwatch deals:

Withings Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Luxury craftsmanship meets smart health tracking in a high-quality hybrid smartwatch crafted with 316L stainless steel. Paired with a silicone band, Steel HR moves with you-office, gym, pool-and everywhere in between. Featuring a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 25 days, Steel HR enables you to set goals, visualise progress, and get personalized insights through our Health Mate app.

