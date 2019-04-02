Acer’s 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Monitor drops to Amazon low at $400 (24% off), more

Amazon offers the Acer XZ321QU 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Normally selling for over $525 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop below $500. Rocking a curved 31.5-inch 1440p 144Hz panel, Acer’s display is a must for those looking to get the most out of their gaming setup. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, sporting Display Port, Mini Display Port, two HDMI 2.0 ports as well as a four-port USB 3.0 hub. Having just been released late last fall, reviews are still coming in on this monitor. Other Acer computer peripherals are highly-rated overall, though. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Dell U3818DW UltraSharp Curved 38-inch Monitor in certified refurbished condition for $648.80 shipped when code 20U38Sub8cw9 has been applied at checkout. Originally selling for $999, that’s good for a 45% discount and is the best price we’ve seen. Includes a 90-day Dell warranty.

And if neither of these monitors are ideal for your setup, LG’s sleek 27-inch 1080p Monitor is also on sale for $119 (Reg. up to $189), plus more from $70.

Acer 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Monitor features:

Acer’s XZ321QU 31.5″ curved panel monitor with WQHD resolution delivers the incredible. Crisp, true-to-life colors come alive with the amazing 2560 x 1440 resolution, allowing you to enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. The wide view angle technology lets you share what’s on your screen with friends and family as colors stay true no matter what angle you’re viewing from. Incredible 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and rapid response time ensure your games, work and movies are smooth and look as epic as possible.

