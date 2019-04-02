Amazon has top-rated Marpac white noise machines on sale from $22.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 25% off Marpac Sound Machines. Our top pick is the Classic White Dohm model for $31.47 shipped. That’s down from the regular $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re having trouble sleeping at night, give this white noise machine a try. It features a dual speed motor, which creates a more realistic sound than digital machines. Ideal if you do not like air movement from fans but still prefer the white noise. Includes a one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars by nearly 7,000 Amazon reviewers. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or head below for more deals.

Traveling soon? Consider the $22.46 portable 3.7-ounce model which delivers many of the same features as today’s lead offer for less. That’s down from the usual $30+ price tag. It includes three sound options and a rechargeable USB design for easy on-the-go use. Includes a one-year warranty and is rated 3.8/5 stars by 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

Marpac Sound Machines feature: