This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $20 bundle sale, $1 HD rentals, Disney films, more

- Apr. 2nd 2019 9:13 am ET

0

It’s time for a fresh batch of deals at the iTunes storefront, led by various bundles at 50% off. You’ll also find a smattering of $5 movie deals and this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks from this week.

iTunes bundle deals

2019 has been filled with bundle sales, and that trend continues this week. You can find all of our favorite bundle deals below, but one standout for us is The Godfather 3-movie Collection for $19.99. That’s down from the usual $40+ price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at iTunes. Additional bundle deals include:

Other notable iTunes deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Three Identical Strangers. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $5 and has a stellar 96% positive Rotten Tomatoes score.

