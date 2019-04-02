Converse shoes, apparel & accessories for the entire family are up to 60% off at 6PM from $31

6PM is currently offering up to 60% off Converse past season styles with deals for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Utility Draft Boots are 50% off. At just $60 they are a stylish and versatile option. They’re available in an all black or olive color scheme and have a mesh interior for breathability. These boots also have rigid bottoms for added traction during spring showers. Find the rest of our top picks from the 6PM Converse Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Street Mid $53 (Orig. $65)
- One Star Ox Sneaker $68 (Orig. $85)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Utility Draft Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Worn In Denim Hi $48 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck Taylor All Star WP Boot – Hi $48 (Orig. $120)
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Padded Collar Boot $53 (Orig. $80)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Madison $33 (Orig. $55)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Coral Ox $28 (Orig. $60)
- Star Chevron Track Cropped Crew $31 (Orig. $70)
- All Star Ox – Court Prep Block $40 (Orig. $60)
Find Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley & more at up to 75% off with deals from $40 https://t.co/LSnlb3SQV5 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/gMArRUCoug
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 2, 2019