Take to the skies & capture it all w/ this drone & HD camera bundle for $60 (Reg. $100)

Tabstore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the DBPOWER Predator Wi-Fi Drone with HD Camera (U842) for $59.99 shipped when you use the code UQEHB7VT at checkout. Regularly $100, this is a 40% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With a 720p camera, this drone will let you capture aerial shots that are otherwise impossible. Plus, you’ll be able to see where you’re flying easily. There’s also a second included battery so you’ll have double the normal flight time. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind giving up the camera, this highly-rated model is only $36 shipped at Amazon. You just won’t be able to capture the world with a bird’s eye view.

DBPOWER Predator Drone features: