Take to the skies & capture it all w/ this drone & HD camera bundle for $60 (Reg. $100)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 4:53 pm ET

Tabstore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the DBPOWER Predator Wi-Fi Drone with HD Camera (U842) for $59.99 shipped when you use the code UQEHB7VT at checkout. Regularly $100, this is a 40% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With a 720p camera, this drone will let you capture aerial shots that are otherwise impossible. Plus, you’ll be able to see where you’re flying easily. There’s also a second included battery so you’ll have double the normal flight time. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t mind giving up the camera, this highly-rated model is only $36 shipped at Amazon. You just won’t be able to capture the world with a bird’s eye view.

DBPOWER Predator Drone features:

  • Now you are in total control and take photos and video you like with the drone. It capture it all 720p HD camera, Real-time sharing to the social network so that friends can feel pleasure.
  • Let drone be your eyes, record the wonderful moments life. With sky prespective, View more beautiful image, restore true color. Shocking panoramic view when travel, party, or sports.
  • Thanks to the headless mode, control of this drone is easy and you do not need to worry about the direction of the drone when flying it. You¡¯ll have total control for a straightforward flying experience.
  • Equipped with two large-capacity batteries which can last up to 18 minutes on a full charge, giving a longer flying time than compared to the industry average flight time of 6.5 minutes.
  • Headless mode, low power and out of range alarm, so functional design, suitable for novice operation.

