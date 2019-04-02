Delsey’s Helium Expandable Luggage drops to $103 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is offering the DELSEY Paris Luggage Helium Aero 29-inch Expandable Spinner Trolley in Plum Purple for $103.28 shipped. Regularly $133, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This lightweight suitcase is expandable to fit all of your necessities and its spinner wheels will not slow you down while traveling. It also includes an expandable design, so you can slightly overpack, if needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 800 reviews.
Delsey Paris Luggage Helium Luggage features:
- Lightweight and Durable: Made of 100% Polycarbonate, which is a material that is extremely resilient to cracking or breaking, with a deep metallic finish
- Superior Maneuverability: The double spinner wheels assure exceptional maneuverability and keep ZERO weight on your arm.
- Largest Capacity: This suitcase expands up to 2 inches for additional packing space. This feature is great for packing souvenirs on return journeys. Fully lined interior
