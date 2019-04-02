Add a vintage-looking Gretsch Streamliner Electric Guitar to your collection: $300 (Reg. $550+)

Adorama is offering the Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double Cut Electric Guitar (Walnut Stain) for $299.99 shipped. Originally up to $649, most options go for $550 at Sweetwater, Amazon and other dealers. This particular color sells for $450 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Some Gretsch models go for $2,000+ so this isn’t the highest end model out there. But if you’re in the market for a vintage-looking instrument like this, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. This model features a Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece, 22 frets, thin “U” neck, Broad’Tron pickups and a 4+ star rating. More details below.
Today’s deal leaves you with enough cash to grab one of those gorgeous (and pricey) Gretsch guitar cases. But with or without the case, it is a good idea to grab some accessories like a guitar stand, picks and strings. If Fender is more your thing, check out this deal on this American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar at more than $550 off today.
Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Electric Guitar:
The G2622 Streamliner puts a genuine Gretsch semi-hollowbody electric guitar in your hands for less. This guitar doesn’t skimp on quality, however. It delivers an incredibly snappy, open tone, thanks to its 5-ply arched maple body. Broad’Tron pickups balance out the Streamliner’s tone beautifully. A weight-relieved spruce center block imbues the Streamliner with true hollowbody tone while also keeping feedback under control — even in high-gain situations.