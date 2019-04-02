Score CALPAK, Delsey, Traveler’s Choice & more under $100 in Hautelook’s Luggage Sale

For two days only, Hautelook’s Luggage Flash Sale offers CALPAK, Delsey and more at under $100. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The CALPAK Verdugo 20-inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage is on sale for $80, which is down from its original rate of $105. This luggage is spacious to hold all of your essentials without checking in a large bag. It also features a hard-shell exterior to keep your items safe and it comes in seven color options. It also has eight spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Hautelook include: