Score CALPAK, Delsey, Traveler’s Choice & more under $100 in Hautelook’s Luggage Sale

For two days only, Hautelook’s Luggage Flash Sale offers CALPAK, Delsey and more at under $100. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The CALPAK Verdugo 20-inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage is on sale for $80, which is down from its original rate of $105. This luggage is spacious to hold all of your essentials without checking in a large bag. It also features a hard-shell exterior to keep your items safe and it comes in seven color options. It also has eight spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Hautelook include:
- CALPAK Verdugo 20-inch Carry-On Spinner $80 (Orig. $105)
- IT Luggage 27.2-inch Signature Spinner $90 (Orig. $225)
- CALPAK Zyon 22-inch Carry-On $80 (Orig. $105)
- Traveler’s Choice Harlow 26-inch Luggage $100 (Orig. $250)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Lift Off Luggage $100 (Orig. $300)
- Delsey Helium Shadow 4.0 Underseat $90 (Orig. $240)
- Delsey Expedition 21-inch Trolley $100 (Orig. $260)
- …and even more deals…
